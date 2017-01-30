The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of Regina condemned a fatal shooting in a Quebec City mosque and vowed to battle against extremism, ahead of vigils in Saskatchewan this week.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada said it is increasing security at dozens of mosques and prayer centres across the country.

Six men died in the shooting during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec). Nineteen people were also wounded.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting.

"This is something which needs to be condemned in the strongest sense," said Habib Rehman, spokesperson for the Regina chapter of Ahmadiyya Muslims.

Rehman said the attack was unexpected and he reacted in shock.

He said the chapter has received messages of support from the surrounding community.

Flowers on the door of the Mahmood Mosque in Regina. Note says 'Peace, Mercy and Blessings. We Mourn With You.' @CBCSask pic.twitter.com/JZQ5o8kgrn — @AHiddyCBC

"These events can happen anywhere," Rehman said.

"There will always be a small minority anywhere in the world who takes extreme action."

Rehman said the community wants to let Canadians know it is grateful for the open-armed welcome it has received, saying when Ahmadiyya Muslims immigrated to Canada, it was to escape persecution.

"We will fight with them any form of extremism."

Rehman added that screenings at the border are necessary for safety but it is important to avoid discrimination against certain sects, races, religions or other groups of people.

More patrols at Sask. mosques

Police are also stepping up their presence at city mosques in Regina and Saskatoon.

"There isn't an indication of an elevated threat but it is important for people to know we're here and available," said Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill said there is no indication of any threat in Saskatoon but police wanted to provide extra support and comfort at the city's mosques.

"I think it's so important. When an incident like this happens, people are fearful. People wonder what might happen next: 'Do we have to be concerned for our safety?'" he said.

"I want to get the message out to our community, of any religious faith in Saskatoon, that Saskatoon is a safe city."

A vigil will be held at Victoria Park in Regina at 6 p.m. CST Monday night. There will be another vigil at Saskatoon City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.