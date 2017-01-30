The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of Regina will speak to reporters today about yesterday's Quebec City mosque shooting, ahead of vigils in Saskatchewan cities this week.

Six men died in the shooting during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec). Nineteen people were also wounded.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada this morning condemned the attack, saying it was increasing security at dozens of mosques and prayer centres across the country.

The Regina group is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. CST.

More patrols at Sask. mosques

Police are also stepping up their presence at city mosques in Regina and Saskatoon.

"There isn't an indication of an elevated threat but it is important for people to know we're here and available," said Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

Saskatoon Police Chief Clive Weighill said there was no indication of any further threat in Saskatoon but police wanted to provide extra support and comfort at the city's mosques.

"I think it's so important," Weighill said of safety concerns. "When an incident like this happens, people are fearful, people wonder what might happen next, 'do we have to be concerned for our safety?'"

"I want to get the message out to our community, of any religious faith in Saskatoon, that Saskatoon is a safe city," Weighill said.

A vigil will be held at Victoria Park in Regina at 6 p.m. CST Monday night. There will also be another vigil at Saskatoon City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.