A new $17.5 million facility will be cooking up new creations at the University of Saskatchewan campus.

The new Agri-Food Innovation Centre had its official opening today, with the 43,000 sq. ft. facility expanding on the province's already existing Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre.

The new facility will have a food processing incubator, labs, a pilot plant, and more to allow processors to grow and diversify food offerings.

Saskatchewan is among the top agri-food exporters among provinces, and its food centre produces unique offerings, such as ginger beef and chicken fingers made from plants. The new expansion is hoped to create more products to market and export.

"This expansion will mean the development of even more products, the creation of more jobs and the further diversification of our economy," said Premier Brad Wall in a news release.

The facility was opened with support from federal and provincial governments, as well as industry organizations and the food centre.