The 20-year-old woman charged with the second-degree murder of Brittney Gargol posed with the teen in a selfie hours before her body was discovered on a road near the city landfill two years ago.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine is accused of killing 18-year-old Gargol in March 2015. She made her first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court this morning.

She returns to court Friday,

A woman identified as "Cheyanne Rose" wrote on Gargol's Facebook page in a column alongside the photo of the pair together months after her death.

"Aweh , i miss you soo much bert! wish heaven had visiting hours so i could come see you, but i'm so glad you came & visited me in my dream lastnight," the post said.

"Looking forward to that day i see you again, say hello to my mommy up there for me!! That dream felt so damn real, & you were all bubbly & happy like you always were."

Police say the accused was known to the victim, pictured here. (Facebook)

The accused, who police said was known to the victim, has also been charged with causing indignity to a body. It's alleged that she left Gargol's body on the road near Cedar Villa Estates.

Antoine was already due in court later this month for sentencing on another matter, even before the murder charge.

She was convicted at trial for threatening a store's loss prevention officer when she was caught shoplifting. She threatened the staffer with a needle alleged to be contaminated with HIV.

A pre-sentence report had been ordered in that case.