Hundreds of babies, elderly people and their families are travelling from Pelican Narrows, Sask., to Saskatoon Tuesday to escape thick smoke from local forest fires.

Environment Canada has placed a large area of northeast Saskatchewan under a special air quality statement. It says anyone with lung issues, children and the elderly are especially at risk.

"The smoke is really thick," said Harold Linklater, vice-chief of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and a band councillor for Pelican Narrows. "Right now, there's a bit of a wind blowing, and it's helping, but you can really taste the smoke."

The national weather service said people in the area could experience shortness of breath, headaches and increased coughing. Anyone who remains in the area is asked to stay inside with the windows shut.

Linklater said all of the fires currently burning in the area aren't close enough to be concerning.

"There's no reason to panic or to be afraid of wildfires reaching our community at this point," he said.

Buses were expected to start leaving the community at 10 a.m. CST. The people who leave will be staying in Saskatchewan.

It's not clear when they will be allowed to return.

Approximately 3,500 people live in the community, located 520 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.