Messy road conditions lead to 74 car accidents in 12 hours Friday: RCMP
Terrible road conditions across Saskatchewan Friday led to more than 70 accidents within a 12-hour time frame, say RCMP.
Snowy weather created poor driving conditions across the province
The Saskatchewan RCMP said in a press release that there were 74 motor vehicle collisions across the province on Friday. Only minor injuries were reported.
Several of the accidents disrupted traffic.
A multi-vehicle collision on Ring Road in Regina blocked eastbound traffic and restricted westbound traffic.
On Highway 4 near Macklin, a semi jackknifed and blocked the road for several hours.
Highway 1 by White City was temporarily blocked by a jackknifed semi as well, though the area was quickly cleared.
While roads are in better shape Saturday, conditions might still be slippery.