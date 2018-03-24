Skip to Main Content
Messy road conditions lead to 74 car accidents in 12 hours Friday: RCMP

Terrible road conditions across Saskatchewan Friday led to more than 70 accidents within a 12-hour time frame, say RCMP.

Snowy weather created poor driving conditions across the province

An SUV ended up on a guardrail during Friday's snowstorm in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Harold Shutiak)

The Saskatchewan RCMP said in a press release that there were 74 motor vehicle collisions across the province on Friday. Only minor injuries were reported.

Several of the accidents disrupted traffic.

A multi-vehicle collision on Ring Road in Regina blocked eastbound traffic and restricted westbound traffic.

On Highway 4 near Macklin, a semi jackknifed and blocked the road for several hours.

Highway 1 by White City was temporarily blocked by a jackknifed semi as well, though the area was quickly cleared.

While roads are in better shape Saturday, conditions might still be slippery.

