Sixty years after it was created in 1957, about six million people use the Registered Retirement Savings Plan. But it was not always a popular choice to save for life after work.

Investor's Group director of tax and estate planning Dave Ablett said only about 179,000 taxpayers had made a contribution to the plan when the first statistics were published in 1968.

Sluggish start

By 1979, that number had jumped to 1.7 million.

Ablett said the RRSP predated the Canada Pension Plan and the Quebec Pension Plan, which were both introduced in 1966.

He said it was implemented by the Liberal government at a time when the only way for a person to have their own source of retirement savings plan was if it was sponsored by an employer.

"Because so many people weren't able to participate in a plan like that, especially including self-employed individuals, they decided to introduce what they originally called a Registered Retirement Annuity in 1957, that would enable people to save on their own for their retirement," said Ablett.

Still room to grow

Ablett said the number of taxpayers contributing to the RRSP peaked at 6.2 million in 1997 and has stayed at around that number ever since.

Although the numbers have increased dramatically since the early years after it was created, Ablett said people were still not using the plan to its full capacity.

"Because under the system, if you have room, if you don't use it you don't lose it, you just carry forward to the next year," he said.

"And I think it's up over about $7 billion right now, of unused room."

Low-income earners should use different plan: advisor

He said the RRSP was better suited to people in a higher tax bracket than those who were just starting out in their careers, or low-income earners.

Instead, he suggested those people put their savings in a Tax-Free Savings Account.

"And then later on when the RRSP deduction would really be meaningful, they can just take the money out of the TFSA, put it into the RRSP, and get a larger tax refund," said Ablett.

They should then put that tax refund back into the TFSA, he added.