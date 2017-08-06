Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists got reports of funnel clouds being spotted in five areas of Saskatchewan Saturday.

Funnel clouds were reported Saturday near Lashburn, Caronport, Revenue, Canora and Handel.

The weather agency says weak thunderstorms developed over parts of southern Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon. It says these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under weak thunderstorms and are normally not a danger near the ground.

#skstorm funnel cloud SE of good spirit provincial park. 4:10pm pic.twitter.com/lUCCyQl4Se — @hritchie11