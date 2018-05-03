New
470 Nutrien employees back at work after short layoff
"This was always planned as a temporary downtime to manage inventory levels," the company says.
'This was always planned as a temporary downtime to manage inventory levels'
Several hundred Nutrien mine workers are back at work at the company's Vanscoy potash mine southwest of Saskatoon following a six-day layoff period.
"This was always planned as a temporary downtime to manage inventory levels," said Will Tigley, a company spokesperson, via email.
The Vanscoy layoff affected 470 Nutrien employees, not counting workers for subcontractors at the production site.
A similar temporary layoff of workers from the company's Allan mine property is still scheduled to begin on Sunday, said Tigley.
That layoff will affect 140 workers.