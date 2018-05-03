Skip to Main Content
470 Nutrien employees back at work after short layoff

"This was always planned as a temporary downtime to manage inventory levels," the company says.

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Hundreds of workers at Nutrien's Vanscoy mine are back to work after a temporary layoff, according to the company. (Nutrien)

Several hundred Nutrien mine workers are back at work at the company's Vanscoy potash mine southwest of Saskatoon following a six-day layoff period.

"This was always planned as a temporary downtime to manage inventory levels," said Will Tigley, a company spokesperson, via email. 

The Vanscoy layoff affected 470 Nutrien employees, not counting workers for subcontractors at the production site.

A similar temporary layoff of workers from the company's Allan mine property is still scheduled to begin on Sunday, said Tigley.

That layoff will affect 140 workers.

