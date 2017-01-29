Four men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that alarmed residents in Regina's south end last week.

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being shot at a home on Deergrove Crescent on Thursday night.

Four men aged 18, 20, 21 and 22 have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police used a warrant to search the house on Deergrove Crescent. The 22-year-old was also charged with assault with a weapon.

Three of the men were arrested on Thursday and the fourth was arrested Saturday, police say.

The four accused will appear at provincial court on Monday.

Neighbourhood shaken by shooting

Residents of Deergrove Crescent, which is in the Whitmore Park neighbourhood, last week expressed safety concerns after the shooting.

Many said they had lived there for decades and, to their recollection, no shooting or similar crimes had ever occurred on their block.

Police say they were called to the neighbourhood at about 8 p.m. CST on Thursday, when people nearby reported hearing shots fired and a fight at a house.

Shortly after, police say they got another call saying a man who had been shot was at a home on the 900 block of Shannon Road nearby.

Neighbours say the Deergrove Crescent home in question is being used as a rooming house, with a number of unrelated people living there.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.