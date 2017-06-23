A three-year-old girl from Fishing Lake First Nation, Sask., died Friday after a collision with a vehicle in the nearby community of Kylemore earlier in the day.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. CST., according to an RCMP release. The girl was a pedestrian.

Paramedics took the girl, who is not being named, to the hospital in Wadena, Sask., where she was later pronounced dead.

Family notified

The girl's family has been notified and is being assisted by Victim Services.

Fishing Lake First Nation is located about 240 kilometres east of Saskatoon. Kylemore, where the collision took place, is north of the First Nation.

The investigation is ongoing.