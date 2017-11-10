Three Swift Current, Sask., residents are facing drug trafficking charges after police found various narcotics and tens of thousands of dollars.

A 51-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday.

A small quantity of cocaine, hydromorphone pills and marijuana, along with more than $30,000, were seized following searches of three Swift Current-area homes and two vehicles, according to the RCMP.

The 29-year-old man and the woman have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

The 51-year-old man is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three suspects will appear in court on Dec. 6.