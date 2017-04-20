U.S. officials say three more people have been arrested in connection with a human smuggling investigation that had already led to charges against a Saskatchewan woman.

Michelle Omoruyi, 43, of Regina was charged with human smuggling after she was stopped driving near the U.S. border with nine people from West Africa inside the vehicle, RCMP said Wednesday.

The three other people who have been arrested are two Canadian citizens and one Nigerian citizen, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. No charges have been laid.

The arrests were made after a four-month joint investigation in the Saskatchewan region.

Just before Christmas, Canadian border agents flagged a man who had been frequently using the North Portal entry for more investigation, and brought in RCMP investigators.

On Friday, U.S. border agents noted that the same man had crossed the border into North Dakota, and alerted the Canadians. That night, RCMP were flagged that a smuggling attempt may be in the works.

By 9 p.m. CST, the RCMP had pulled over Omoruyi as she was driving in an isolated area north of the border. The nine asylum seekers were in the vehicle, according to police.

The nine people weren't harmed and were all taken into custody by the Canada Border Services Agency. They have since been released.

The group of asylum seekers are all from West Africa. Information on their ages and nationality is not being released.