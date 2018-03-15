Three people are facing charges after being arrested Wednesday in Debden, Sask. — where police recovered a truck stolen from a property in nearby Spiritwood.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, and a 20-year-old woman face various charges including possession of stolen property worth $5,000, police say.

The men are from Big River First Nation, while the woman hails from Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

The truck came from a rural property in Spiritwood, 46 kilometres from Debden, where police responded early Tuesday morning to a report of an alleged break-in.

Another person from Big River First Nation, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with that incident.

Debden is 155 kilometres north of Saskatoon.