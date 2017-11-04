Twenty-two parking attendants serving Saskatoon's three hospitals received layoff notices earlier this week, with their employee, Commissionaires, citing "cutbacks" by the Saskatoon Health Region.

The employees work at Saskatoon City Hospital, Royal University Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital and have been told their last day of work will be Dec. 31, the same day Commissionaires' contract with the health region will be terminated.

"Due to the recent cutbacks by the Saskatoon Health Region, the Commissionaires parking services has been significantly affected," read the letter to employees.

The employees work for Commissionaires, a national not-for-profit.

"As such, our current contract terms with them will end on Dec. 31, 2017."

Mike Cooper, the CEO of Commissionaires' Saskatoon division, said Saturday via email that "unfortunately, these kiosks have been phased out as new self-serve parking technologies have taken over."

"We knew this day would eventually come," said Cooper. "Of course, no organization enjoys when work is scaled back or cut, especially when it means people will lose their jobs. Our focus right now is getting new work lined up for these 22 commissionaires."

The letter indicates employees will be kept on call for shifts that fit their "availability, skills and abilities."

1 month 'til health superboard

The layoff notices come a month before the Saskatoon Health Region becomes absorbed on Dec. 4 into the unified Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The Saskatoon Health Region said a spokesperson will speak to the news on Monday.

The province's health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Commissionaires, which is a not-for-profit company, also provides security services across the country, but not at Saskatoon's hospitals.