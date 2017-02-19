Equine education, entertainment and competition were in the spotlight as Saskatoon's Prairieland Park hosted the sixth year of the Saskatchewan Equine Expo this weekend.

Lori Cates, agriculture manager at the facility, said the event gives people the opportunity to learn about horses no matter how much, or how little experience they have with the animals.

"They can come here, talk to a trainer, talk to a rider, talk to, you know, one of the veterinarians and get the information they're looking for."

The only event of its kind in the province, Cates said the organizers are always trying to bring in something new.