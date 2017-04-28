Layoff notices have been issued to more than 20 Saskatchewan Polytechnic employees across the province.

Eight employees were laid off in Prince Albert and five staff at each of the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Regina campuses.

A spokesperson for the school says the layoffs are the result of a five-per-cent reduction to the institution's operating grant, industry demand and program changes.

In March, the provincial budget cut technical institutes' operating grants down from $156 million to $150 million. These institutes include the Polytechnic, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and the Gabriel Dumont Institute.