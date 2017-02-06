The race for Saskatoon Meewasin is getting more interesting.

On Monday morning, Saskatchewan Green Party leader Shawn Setyo announced he will be running in the byelection set for next month. Setyo became leader of the party last year.

In a release, Setyo said he wanted to use the by-election to focus on "the people of Saskatchewan and our needs for a government based on equality, social justice and sound environmental principle."

Setyo joins Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Darrin Lamoureux, who announced he would be running in the byelection last month.

Meanwhile, Downtown YXE executive director and former police officer Brent Penner is running for the Saskatchewan Party, while doctor and Upstream founder Ryan Meili is running for the NDP. David Prokopchuk is also running for the PC Party of Saskatchewan.

The byelection was required after the death of Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent last year.

Voters in the constituency will head to the polls March 2.