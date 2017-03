Prince Albert, Sask., police have arrested two people after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Ninth Street E. just after 1:20 a.m. CST, where they found a man who wasn't moving.

The 34-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.