Police are issuing a stern warning to people buying cocaine in Saskatoon from someone named Lil Joe or Joe Bro: your life is at risk.

Police released the street name and the phone number of the suspected drug dealer after two people died over the weekend after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine.

'A lot the time with drugs that are on the street, it's usually a mixture of pretty much anything.' - Troy Davies, Medavie Health Services West

Fentanyl is the deadly opiate that is 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Saskatoon police have asked anyone who may have bought the drugs to hand them into police — and have said buyers of the laced drugs won't be charged for doing so.

The fact fentanyl is now being mixed with cocaine and sold to unsuspecting costumers doesn't surprise Troy Davies, a spokesperson from Medavie Health Services West.

"A lot of people on the street think they are buying one thing. We're seeing, as of Saturday, it's another thing and you can't trust a drug dealer, that's what it comes down," Davies said.

On Saturday, police responded to calls about six people in three different locations around the city that were suffering from overdoses.

Police responding to an overdose call in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue Saturday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC News)

Another overdose happened after a 23-year-old man was brought to the Saskatoon police detention unit Saturday afternoon.

Two of the people, a 48-year-old woman and another man, died from the overdose. Another woman was said to be unresponsive but receiving medical attention.

"We haven't seen anything like that to that extreme that I can remember," Davies said.

Medics do carry anti-overdose drug

Davies said paramedics do carry the anti-overdose drug narcan. Given through an IV, Davies said, Narcan can reverse the effects of a opiate overdose.

But he said paramedics are never sure exactly what drug is responsible for a overdose and they always take precautions.

"It's not just a clean cut, black and white fentanyl overdose. A lot the time with drugs that are on the street, it's usually a mixture of pretty much anything," he said.

Three arrested in connection with overdose

Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident and seized money, drugs, and guns from the search of a home.

The men were charged with trafficking, but it's unclear if any of them are in fact Lil Joe or Joe Bro.

Police are also taking the unusual step of asking people to bring in any drugs bought from this person so it can be disposed of safely.

Officers say they won't pursue possession charges if you bring in product purchased from this person.