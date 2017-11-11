Police and a fire crew in Rosthern, Sask., found two bodies inside a house that was completely engulfed in flames Friday night.

The RCMP reported the incident Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the house, located on the 900 block of Third Street E., at around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, the house was already "engulfed" in flames, RCMP said.

Inside, they found two bodies, believed to be of adult age.

Hours-long effort

Rosthern's fire department fought the fire for close to nine hours.

"A brave group of guys fought that fire from 6:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.," the department wrote on Facebook. "No firefighter injured (much) today other than the sore muscles and backs. These guys fought all night."

The bodies have not been identified yet, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rosthern is approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.