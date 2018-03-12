Saskatoon police say they are considering whether murder charges are warranted after two fatal drug overdoses on the weekend.

Police released the street name — Lil Joe or Joe Bro — and the phone number of the alleged drug dealer who they suspect is responsible after two people died on the weekend after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. This is a move Saskatoon police Supt. Dave Haye said he has never seen in his time with the service.

Fentanyl is the deadly opiate that is 100 times more powerful than morphine.

3 arrested in connection with overdose

Police have arrested three men in connection with the overdoses and seized money, drugs, and guns from the search of a home.

None of the men are from Saskatchewan. According to court documents, two are from Calgary.

The men were charged with trafficking.

Police wouldn't confirm whether or not any of the three arrested were Lil Joe or Joe Bro but they did say they believe they have the right people in custody.

Police have also taken the unusual step of asking people to bring in any drugs bought from this person so they can be disposed of safely.

No drugs have been turned in yet, according to police.

'You can't trust a drug dealer'

The fact fentanyl is now being mixed with cocaine and sold to unsuspecting customers doesn't surprise Troy Davies, a spokesperson for Medavie Health Services West.

"A lot of people on the street think they are buying one thing. We're seeing, as of Saturday, it's another thing and you can't trust a drug dealer, that's what it comes down to," Davies said.

On Saturday, police responded to calls about six people in three different locations around the city that were suffering from overdoses.

Police respond to an overdose call in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue Saturday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC )

Another overdose happened after a 23-year-old man was brought to the Saskatoon police detention unit Saturday afternoon.

A 48-year-old woman and a man, died from overdoses. Another woman was said to be unresponsive but receiving medical attention.

"We haven't seen anything like that to that extreme that I can remember," Davies said.

Medics carry anti-overdose drug

Davies said paramedics do carry the anti-overdose drug Narcan. Given through an IV, Davies said, Narcan can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose.

But he said paramedics are never sure exactly what drug is responsible for an overdose and they always take precautions.

"It's not just a clean cut, black and white fentanyl overdose. A lot the time with drugs that are on the street, it's usually a mixture of pretty much anything," he said.