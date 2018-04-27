2 companies charged in 21-year-old worker's death at Children's Hospital construction site

Two companies involved in the construction of Saskatoon's new children's hospital have been charged in connection with the death of a worker at the site.

Eric Ndayishimiye, a 21-year-old employee of subcontractor Banff Constructors Ltd., was killed on July 21, 2016 when a steel construction lift fell on him at the site of the future $285-million hospital.

He had been on the job for six months.

Saskatchewan's public prosecutions office has charged Saskatoon-based Banff Constructors Ltd. with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of trolleys was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers."

The company is also being charged for not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Alberta supplier also charged

Pilosio Canada Inc., a Calgary-based supplier of construction scaffolding systems, is also being charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

The province alleges Pilosio failed to ensure equipment it provided was safe when used with instructions.

"We're 100 per cent not at fault," said Joey Yusefawich of Pilosio on Thursday.

The case is next scheduled to be heard in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 24.

Ndayishimiye's death happened at the construction site for the new children's hospital in Saskatoon. (SRC)

The main contractor in charge of the hospital construction project, Graham Construction, has not been charged.

The company said after Ndayishimiye's death that it had stopped using the type of lift that killed Ndayishimiye at all of its sites.

Saskatchewan has a maximum penalty of up to $1.5 million for incidents causing the death of a worker, tying the province with with British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba for the highest in the country.