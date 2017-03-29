A teenager is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer on a rural road near Melfort Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. CST, RCMP were called to a crash at a grid road intersection at Trail 44 and Melinda Road.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The intersection was blocked off for hours as police investigated.

RCMP collision reconstruction units are still investigating.