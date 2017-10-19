A 13-year-old boy in Swift Current, Sask., faces numerous charges after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school and pointing it.

No one was physically harmed as a result of the incident.

The RCMP received an initial complaint about what happened on Saturday; a second complaint then followed.

The boy, who can't named due to his age, has been charged with the following after an investigation:

2 counts of pointing a firearm.

1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

1 count of possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

1 count of theft under $5,000.

2 counts of carrying a firearm in a careless manner.

The youth appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Wednesday.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance on Friday.