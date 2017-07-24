A 12-year-old Saskatoon boy will appear in court in August on a sexual assault charge involving a girl under the age of 10.

Police were called to a home in southeast Saskatoon on July 16, where the girl's parents reported she may have been assaulted.

Investigators with the sex crimes unit were told a boy encountered the girl while she was outside playing and the sexual assault occurred. The two did not know each other.

Police located a suspect nearby based on the girl's description.

The 12-year-old boy will make his second appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 21. He is currently under supervised care with court-imposed conditions.

Police said they are working with the victim's family and providing support.