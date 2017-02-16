Warman RCMP continue to search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing this week.

Janomie Desmeueles was seen leaving a home between Martensville, Sask., and Warman, Sask., at around 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday night.

He's around five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and may be wearing glasses. A recent photo of him isn't available.

He's been known to frequent Regina, Saskatoon and North Battleford, Sask.

Warman RCMP had also issued a plea for help to locate a second missing 15-year-old boy. He has since been located.​

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desmeueles is asked to call the Warman RCMP.