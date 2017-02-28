Two men are charged with attempted murder, after a man was beaten in North Central Regina on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street at 5:45 p.m. CST for a report of a beating in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unconscious in the street.

He was taken to hospital and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Two men, 24 and 25, have been charged with attempted murder.

Four other people were also charged with a variety of offences, from breach of probation to drug possession.

The two men charged with attempted murder made their first court appearances Monday.