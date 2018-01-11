Fond du Lac residents are mourning the loss of two more young people, after a month of tragedy in the small northern Saskatchewan community.

Two teenagers have taken their own lives in the past two weeks, their deaths following a Dec. 13 plane crash that killed 19-year-old Arson Fern Junior.

Arson Fern Jr. was one of 25 people that was aboard a West Wind Aviation flight that crashed on Dec. 13, in Fond-du-Lac, Sask. The 19-year-old died of injuries sustained in the crash. (Fern family/GoFundMe)

Advocates are saying more needs to be done to support youth living in northern communities like Fond-du-Lac.

"It's heartbreaking," said Bobby Cameron, chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The deaths of Indigenous young people keep happening, he says, with devastating results for families and their communities.

"We continue to pray every single day that we don't lose any more youth."

All-season road or upgraded airport needed

Cameron says Fond-du-Lac, with a population of fewer than 900, needs more programming for youth, improved mental health services, as well as better connections to the outside world. An all-season road, connecting it to the south, or upgrades to Fond du Lac's current airport would help, he said.

"It's a line to the rest of Saskatchewan because it's pretty remote," he said.

The province's advocate for children and youth says while young people talk about loving the freedom of Saskatchewan's northern wilderness, they also feel the impact from a life of isolation.

Corey O'Soup recently completed a special investigation into northern suicides. The government accepted his recommendations in December, which O'Soup was a positive first step.

"But now it's time for more than just accepting. It's time for action, I believe," he said.

Trauma compounded by crises

In talking with youth from Saskatchewan's north, O'Soup said they raised similar concerns, including bullying, cyberbullying, misuse of drugs and alcohol and a lack of safety in their communities.

Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth Corey O'Soup says there needs to be action on the recommendations he made, following his investigation into youth suicides in the province's north. (CBC News)

When a crisis like the plane crash happens, followed by youth suicides, it compounds the trauma that those communities are already experiencing, he said.

'We really need to find a sustainable way to make a difference in our people's lives in the north.'

- Corey O'Soup , Advocate for Children and Youth

"They never have the chance to really fully grieve and recover," he said.

Governments are good at responding in the immediate aftermath of a crisis, but O'Soup says that youth notice when the extra supports disappear after a few weeks and nothing changes.

"We really need to find a sustainable way to make a difference in our people's lives in the north."

Wellness centre for north

Cameron notes Lac La Ronge is still wanting to build a $17-million wellness treatment centre, which would serve the north and communities like Fond-du-Lac.

He says he will be meeting with Minister for Indigenous Services Jane Philpott in Ottawa this month, at which time he says he will be pushing for improved services for Fond du Lac and other struggling communities.

But he says the other piece of the puzzle to prevent young people from taking their lives is to remind them they are not alone.

"We feel at a loss for words at times, but I mean we just got to continue to do what we can to remind the youth that they are loved," he said. "To the youth up there, 'We love you guys. You're important.''

Help line for mental health

Mental health resources are available through the region's Healthline at 811. The federal government has launched a toll-free number for First Nations and Inuit people who are experiencing mental health issues. That number is 1-855-242-3310.