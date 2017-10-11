Police have laid a murder charge after a 19-year-old man died on Monday in a northern Saskatchewan community.

Sandy Bay RCMP found Jared Phillip Merasty unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. CST that day.

Merasty was transported to the Sandy Bay Health Centre, where he later died from his injuries.

The next day, a youth was arrested and charged.

The accused cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Sandy Bay is located 89 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Man.