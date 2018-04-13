15-year-old charged with uttering threats after incident at Regina's F.W. Johnson Collegiate

A 15-year-old is charged with uttering threats after Regina's F.W. Johnson Collegiate was put into a secure-the-building mode on Thursday morning.

Police said they had received reports that a 15-year-old had allegedly threatened his fellow students with a firearm assault, saying it would happen Thursday at the school.

They learned the student who allegedly made the threats did not show up for class in the morning.

The school was put into the secure-the-building mode and police went to the teen suspect's home. They arrested him but did not find any firearms at the home.

During a secure-the-building situation, all of the school's exterior doors are locked and monitored by staff inside. Entry and exit is allowed only at the front doors, which are monitored by police and school administration. Regular activities continue inside the school.

The secure-the-building was lifted at 11:15 a.m. CST, about an hour after it was put in place.

The youth is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial youth court on May 24.