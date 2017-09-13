Saskatchewan, it's time to get into the weeds and have your say.

We want to know your thoughts on who should be able to sell, buy and grow marijuana.

Recently, the province launched a survey as a form of public consultation on cannabis use. The government of Saskatchewan needs to figure out how it will regulate the sale and distribution of pot, before recreational use is legalized on July 1, 2018.

CBC Saskatchewan is exploring questions surrounding legalization.

Here's a sampling of what people told us...

Who should sell it?

Jan Gavel is a registered nurse. (CBC)

"I know the government is going to have to get its hand in that. I would hate to see it done in a liquor store fashion, because there is some opportunity there for entrepreneurial-type growers. People who really care about the medical aspects of marijuana and who have been striving for years to get this legalized and done properly." - Jan Gavel, RN

Shrey Das is an international studies and economics student at the U of R. (CBC)

"I think authorized and registered stores should be able to sell it. This way we're making sure that it's not in the hands of any private grower out there. Because, kids that are out there could use it, which could be dangerous." - Shrey Das, international studies/economics student

Who should buy it?

Vincent Murphy hosts On the Air for CFCR in Regina, Sask. (CBC)

"I think that marijuana should be under the same control as alcohol and tobacco. All three of them are addictive substances and should be under some form of legitimate control as to who can buy them legally." - Vincent Murphy, radio show host

Kali Day is studying education at the U of R. (CBC)

"Anyone over 18 or 19, whatever the regulated age for alcohol is." - Kali Day, education student

Who should grow it?

Vanessa Kushniruk is an education student at the U of R. (CBC)

"People who were doing it before, who have experience, who are getting credit in the medicinal area. Instead of having a big corporation, or something, swoop in — which will probably happen anyway — but, yeah. People who have experience growing it beforehand." -Vanessa Kushniruk, education student

Mark Walker is a astronomy teaching assistant at the U of R.

"Anyone who has a garden. It's an herb that's been used for centuries. Why should it be any different then growing basil?" - Mark Walker, astronomy teaching assistant