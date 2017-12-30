A group of young curlers from Saskatchewan are vying for a spot to compete against the country's best at the junior provincial championship in Regina this weekend.

Oxbow, Sask.'s Chaelynn Kitz is skip of her U21 women's team.

The 20-year-old first took to the ice in Grade 3 after watching her father curl for years. Since then, she's travelled to various competitions in the province.

Chaelynn Kitz, 20, looks on at the competition. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

On Saturday afternoon, during her last year in the juniors, her team qualified first for playoffs at Regina's Callie Club.

"When we figured out that we made top of the pool, we all had a big group hug and some tears in our eyes," Kitz said. "We made some goals and that was one of our goals, to make top of the pool, so now the next one is to win."

If the team continues winning, it will earn a spot in the finals Sunday at 9 a.m. and could go on to nationals in Quebec in January.

Kitz said besides her love of the sport, she also enjoys the social aspect of curling.

"It's like a big family," she said. "The team is back there behind you, supporting you 100 per cent. So it takes a lot of the pressure off."

Uptick in youth participation

While curling may seem like a sport for older people, president of CurlSask Mitch Minken, said interest is picking up most among teens and young people up to age 21.

"A little bit of the notoriety on TV and at the Olympics is bringing out this age group," he said. "So this is actually where we're seeing the most growth in participation in the sport right now."

"It's really good to see because this is the future of our sport."

At the tournament, teens as young as 14 competed, some for the first time at that level.

Minken said the sport lends itself well to personal development in young people.

"When you're in a competition, you have to face some not-so-good things as well as some triumphs, so I think it helps them learn how to handle disappointments and when things don't go well, how to handle it with maturity and go on," he said.

"So I think on a personal level that's a great lesson in life."