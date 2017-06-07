Quarterback Vince Young will not be playing in the Saskatchewan Roughriders first pre-season game on Saturday.

Head coach Chris Jones confirmed on Wednesday that Young, who suffered a hamstring injury at Tuesday's practice, will sit out the game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Saturday's pre-season game is a big one for the Roughriders, who will be playing for the first time at the new Mosaic Stadium.

There was no immediate word on how bad Young's injury is or how soon he will be ready to play.

On Wednesday, Jones suggested it would be tough for Young to make the team if he's not back, ready to play, soon.

"Vince is up against it. He knows what he needs to do to get healthy and get back on the field," Jones said.

The 34-year-old former NFLer is new to the CFL but is hoping for a football comeback with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after more than five years out of the game.

Vince Young at Riders' training camp on Tuesday prior to suffering a hamstring injury. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

With the Texas Longhorns, Young secured a U.S. National College championship in 2006 and followed up with two Pro Bowl appearances in the NFL while with the Tennessee Titans.



Jones has confirmed the Riders have already reached out to quarterback Jake Heaps, who was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.



Heaps was at the Riders mini-camp in Florida in April before he was signed by the Seahawks.