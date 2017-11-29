Young men in Saskatchewan are increasingly looking to make their fortunes in the trades, according to a new Statistics Canada report released today.

Last year, Statistics Canada found 7.8 per cent of men in the country had an apprenticeship certificate, up from 4.9 per cent in 2006.

The proportion of men between 25 to 64 with certificates was even higher in resource-rich prairie provinces like Saskatchewan.

"Young men have responded to job opportunities and earnings incentives by moving into the skilled trades sector," states the report.

In Saskatchewan, the report found men were also making more money with apprenticeship certificates than with bachelor degrees — bucking the Canadian trend.

Canada-wide, men with apprenticeship certificates made 11 per cent less than men with bachelor degrees.

Women's trades stats lower

The percentage of women with apprenticeship certificates across the country is still much lower than men. According to the report, it has been stable since 2006 at less than 2 per cent.

Women with apprenticeships also had lower earnings.

The report said this shows women are apprenticing in lower-paying trades. Nearly three in 10 women chose hairstyling as their apprenticeship, with median earnings of $34,319.