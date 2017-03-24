Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in Yorkton, Sask., were evacuated on Friday afternoon after the retailer received a threat, RCMP say.

RCMP received a report of a threat directed at the store on the east side of Yorkton around 1:35 p.m. CST.

The store was evacuated and safety barricades were put in place, RCMP said. The Yorkton Fire Department and Yorkton EMS also responded to the scene.

"A search of the building was completed. The investigation has determined the threat to be unfounded," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the source of the threat.