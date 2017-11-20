Poullett escaped through the rear exit of a hospital in Yorkton while he was still handcuffed. (Submitted by RCMP)

Yorkton RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who escaped from a hospital wearing handcuffs while dressed in pyjama pants and slippers.

Yorkton RCMP's rural detachment was escorting Kevin Poullett, 33, to a hospital in Yorkton on Sunday afternoon as he was requesting medical assistance.

Poullett ran out of a rear exit of the hospital, while still handcuffed, and headed south toward Queen Street.

He has a "a strong Newfoundland accent" and is not believed to be a threat to the community.

Poullett was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pyjama pants and hospital slippers. He's about six feet tall, 180 pounds and has a short brown beard.

Anyone who sights Poullett is asked to call RCMP at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.