A man who escaped police custody during a medical escort on Sunday has been apprehended, police say.

The 33-year-old man had been taken to a hospital in Yorkton after requesting medical assistance.

While still handcuffed, he escaped out of a rear exit of the hospital and made his way south.

He was wearing pyjama pants, a hoodie and slippers at the time.

On Tuesday morning, police said they had found the man at a home in Yorkton.

No other information was released.