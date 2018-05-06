2 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Yorkton

Two people have died following a single-vehicle rollover in Yorkton on Saturday evening, according to Yorkton RCMP.

An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Yorkton, were the only two occupants in the vehicle that was involved in the crash, which took place before 9 p.m. CST at the end of the city's Darlington Street East.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene, and their families have been notified.

The scene of the collision has been reopened to traffic, while an RCMP collision reconstructionist has begun an investigation.

Yorkton is located about 300 km southeast of Saskatoon.