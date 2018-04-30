Man dead after head-on collision with semi Friday

One man is dead and another has minor injuries after a head-on collision near Yorkton between a semi-truck and a pickup truck Friday.

Police closed down Highway 9 south of Yorkton for several hours after the crash, according to a news release.

The semi was headed north and the pickup was headed south when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles careened into the ditches. The semi-truck caught fire and its driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no hazardous materials on board the semi.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.