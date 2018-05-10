Family loses home after fire destroys Habitat for Humanity built house

A family in Yorkton, Sask. is without a home after a fire gutted their house.

The blaze happened Tuesday morning in a house built by Habitat for Humanity about nine years ago, says the homeowner.

A family of four, who also helped build the house, moved in shortly after it was built.

Corey Anderson, the homeowner and mother of three, says her 12-year-old son called her at work because he noticed a grassfire in the backyard.

By the time Anderson got home, an entire side of the house was ablaze.

"You can't even process that it's happening," said Anderson.

"It's probably the worst feeling in the entire world. I can't imagine much more that would be worse."

Despite losing nearly all of their possessions, Anderson says she's grateful none of her kids were hurt in the blaze.

More bad news

Shortly after the fire, Anderson learned her insurance lapsed without her knowledge.

"That makes things quite a bit different, more difficult," she said.

She doesn't know the details of what will be covered, but said she wants this incident to serve as a warning for other people to make sure their possessions are insured and their insurance is up to date.

In the meantime, Anderson says she's trying to stay active and focus on the little things.

"Until you kind of sit down and go through everything and find out what you have, it's an overwhelming process. It's huge," she said.

"I went to brush my hair yesterday morning and realized I don't even own a brush."

Despite the overwhelming amount of work ahead of her, Anderson says the reality of losing her home and possessions still hasn't sunk in.

"I have not cracked yet. I'm sure it's coming. It's probably not going to be pretty when it does " she said.

"I still haven't gone past the house. I can't do it"

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

The Yorkton fire department confirms they received a report of a grassfire on Tuesday morning, but the cause is yet to be determined.