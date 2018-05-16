Former Yorkton doctor found guilty of sexual assaulting 4 patients

A former doctor who practised as a gynecologist in Yorkton, Sask., has been found guilty of sexually assaulting four of his patients.

RCMP said their investigation into Mohammed Haque, now 74, began in 2001 when a woman came forward with a complaint alleging sexual assault.

A staff sargeant told CBC in 2016 that 12 women approached officials with similar complaints.

He was arrested in London, Ont., in February 2016 and was charged later that month.

Haque appeared in court on Tuesday at Yorkton Court of Queen's Bench.

The charges stemmed from incidents alleged to have happened between 2001 and 2008 at the medical facility where Haque worked in Yorkton.

One woman said he performed surgery on her without her informed consent. She said suffered painful side effects as a result.

Another woman accused Haque of making sexualized comments. She said he also touched her breasts and genital area "other than for the purpose of an appropriate examination."

Haque had a history of complaints with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

In 2013, the College investigated Haque and charged him on six counts of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct.

The matter was resolved when he agreed to give up his licence and to not practise medicine in the future.

Haque is scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on June 22.