RCMP in Yorkton, Sask., busted an allegedly impaired driver last week who was speeding nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the limit.

In a Facebook post, RCMP said an officer caught a man driving 189km/h through a 100 km/h zone on Highway 16, west of Yorkton, on Thursday evening.

RCMP said after they managed to pull the driver over he reversed and slammed into the police vehicle.

The man received a $576 fine and a ticket for dangerous driving. He was also charged with impaired driving.