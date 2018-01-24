A new approach to crime prevention is seeing the YMCA reach out and work with children and youth identified as at-risk.

The YMCA Plusone mentoring program in four cities, including Regina, is getting $5 million from the National Crime Prevention Strategy over the next five years.

"This is just exactly the kind of smart, innovative evidence-based approach to crime prevention that Canadians want and expect," said Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, during an announcement at the Regina YMCA on Wednesday.

The program, which now has its first year under its belt, is already seeing improvements in the 124 local youths that have been identified as needing support, said Regina YMCA interim CEO Darryl McKenzie.

In the next five years, YMCAs in Montreal, Moncton, N.B., and Surrey, B.C., as well as in Regina, will aim to help 720 participants between the ages of 10 and 17 by pairing them with individual mentors.

"It's encouraging to see the Plusone program expand so quickly," said McKenzie.

'She moves at her own pace and that's the most important thing.' - Miranda Reid, mentor

Miranda Reid, 26, began mentoring with the program six months ago. She says she learned she had to do just one thing to help the 13-year-old she was paired with: listen.

After six months, the 13-year-old is showing strides in almost every area, including in her school work, her attitude and her mood. Reid says her own involvement is simply being a steady, trusted presence in the girl's life.

"She moves at her own pace and that's the most important thing," said Reid.