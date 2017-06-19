Three people are dead and two are in hospital after a rollover into a shallow body of water on a First Nation east of Saskatoon on Monday.

At 9 a.m. CST, Rose Valley RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled into a body of water just north of the main village of Yellow Quill First Nation.

'Even 2½ hours later, you're kind of holding out hope that maybe, you might find them alive.'

- Trevor Lowey

The vehicle had five occupants. A 36-year-old woman, an eight-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were taken to Kelvington Hospital.

Underwater search team called

When Trevor Lowey arrived at the scene the woman and the eight-year-old girl had been pulled from the slough.

Lowey and the Kelvington Mobile Health Services (KMHS) underwater search team was called shortly before 11 a.m. to conduct recovery at the scene. It was they who were tasked with recovering the body of the nine-year-old boy.

"You kind of hold out a certain bit of hope that maybe there's somebody still in the vehicle in an air pocket," said Lowey. "Even 2½ hours later, you're kind of holding out hope that maybe, you might find them alive."

Lowey described the slough as being no more than "five feet" [1.5 metres] deep with only seven centimetres of visibility.

"You're basically going by touch rather than sight. When you feel that person still in the vehicle, you know it's the worst possible outcome," said Lowey.

Family members of the deceased have been notified and the RCMP will not be releasing their names. RCMP have also not said whether the occupants of the vehicle are related.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Yellow Quill is 240 kilometres east of Saskatoon.