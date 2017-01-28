Saturday marks the Chinese new year, and the start of the Year of the Rooster.

The rooster is one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, and is 10th in the chain. The last Year of the Rooster, which follows the Year of the Monkey, occurred in 2005.

Regina resident Raphael Hwang, who was himself born during a Year of the Rooster, says the animals of the Chinese zodiac describe the character of people born during their years.

"Each one has a different kind of character," he said, adding the rooster "is just like an early in the morning — awake people."

He also noted people born during the Year of the Rooster are "very punctual and also very loyal."

Hwang said people have often likened his self-described rigid punctuality to that of a computer.

For him, the best part of any lunar new year is the gathering of family and the food. Fish is a must-have, he said.

"It symbolizes surplus," and abundance from previous years, Hwang said.

After immigrating from China, Hwang has lived in Regina for many years. But he has fond memories of new year celebrations from his childhood in China, recalling firecrackers, lucky money and staying up all night until morning playing games.