Premier Brad Wall wants to get to work on reducing the province's deficit — and said he wishes his government had worked harder to start reducing debt this year.

It was announced in November that the province is running a billion dollar deficit.

In his year-end interview with CBC, Wall said he wished the government had started to work on reducing the deficit earlier to make it easier to balance the books in the future.

The premier said his government won't take the route other governments took in the past, putting off tough budget-balancing decisions for future governments to deal with.

In the 1980s, Wall said provincial governments "kicked the can down the road" when it came to balancing the budgets.

"The worst thing we could do for health and education is delay this decision so that in five or six years the problem is compounded so seriously that what some government down the road would have to do would set us back," said Wall.

Balancing the budget

Wall said reducing the size of government is one option to help balance the budget.

60 per cent of the province's expenditures go to human resources wages, he said.

"Can we actually reduce the cost of government without dealing with that?" said Wall.

"Would there be good faith amongst healthcare providers, and even the provider unions to have an earnest dialogue about that? Can we see some real savings there?"

"Everything must be on the table." He said this includes looking at both revenue opportunities and expenditure reductions.

"We're going to remember the lessons of our history and not delay action."