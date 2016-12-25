Snow plows are out in full force in the southern part of the province, says the Saskatchewan ministry of highways.

In a release sent out on Sunday afternoon, the ministry cautions drivers to exercise patience while the plows are working. Snow plow drivers will pull over every 10 kilometres, if possible, to let drivers pass.

While in operation, plows create miniature-blizzard-like conditions on the road, reducing visibility.

The ministry emphasized that on a twin highway, a plow could be working in either lane. They are equipped with blue and amber flashing lights.

Most highways in southern Saskatchewan have drifting snow, icy or slippery sections and reduced visibility in some areas due a winter storm warning in effect for southern parts of the province.