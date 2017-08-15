Gordon Wyant says he is "seriously considering" a leadership bid for the Saskatchewan Party, which would mean stepping down as justice minister.

Premier Brad Wall announced Aug. 10 he is retiring from politics but would stay on as premier until a new party leader had been chosen.

"It's a big decision to make and I don't think anybody will make that decision lightly," Wyant said. "There's certainly big shoes to fill."

Wyant said he is consulting with his family and that he would like to make a decision in "the next short period of time," but did not want to rush it.

Cabinet ministers considering a leadership bid have been asked to resign their position by the end of August, a stance Wyant said was fair.

"There has to be some separation between your role as an executive member of the government and your desire to lead a caucus," Wyant said.

Other ministers who have said they are considering a leadership bid are Finance Minister Kevin Doherty, Health Minister Jim Reiter, and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff.

If four or five cabinet ministers resign, Wyant said he is confident there would be an immediate and adequate replacement for the ministers considering leadership.