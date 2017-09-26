Ryan Wunsch travelled about 14,000 kilometres over 20 days hoping to capture the perfect lightning bolt. Meanwhile, the shot of a lifetime was in his own backyard.

This year National Geographic chose Ryan Wunsch's dramatic lightning bolt photograph as an editor's favourite, and now he's in the running for Nature Photographer of the Year, in the landscape category.

"This is a little bit overwhelming even just to be recognized like that, for that particular shot," said Ryan Wunsch, photographer and storm chaser from Leader, Sask., in an interview with CBC's The Morning Edition.

Leader is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Regina.

This summer he travelled to Tornado Alley, which sprawls a stretch of America's heartland from Iowa to Texas. The area is notorious for epic lightning bolts, and Wunsch was determined to snap the perfect storm pic.

"Somehow I missed pretty much every single bolt," he quipped.

Ryan Wunsch submitted this photo of a storm supercell to National Geographic in 2016. (Ryan Wunsch)

The perfect storm

The Leader grain elevator is the last of its kind in town, and located a mere four blocks from Wunsch's home.

A few days after he returned from his trip to the U.S., the storm clouds rolled into town. He rushed out to the grain elevator and finally caught the photo he had been searching for.

"That`s the shot I`ve wanted to get since I first bought my camera," he said. "I've been trying for that one, for four or five years, and the storm moved in exactly where you would want it to as photographer."

Later this year, National Geographic will choose one winner from each of its four competing categories: Wildlife, landscapes, underwater and aerials. The winning photographs will be published on its web site.

The overall winner of the four categories will be announced in December.